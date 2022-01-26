MSCI Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 11:38 AM ETMSCI Inc. (MSCI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.49 (+27.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $540.1M (+21.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MSCI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.