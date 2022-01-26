Danaher Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 11:39 AM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.52 (+21.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.97B (+17.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DHR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.