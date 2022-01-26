AT&T lower as CEO Stankey starts to favor spin for Warner-Discovery deal
- AT&T (T -3%) stock was initially higher after an upbeat earnings report, but has turned sharply lower coinciding with CEO John Stankey discussing a topic front and center in investors' minds: how the company will structure its blockbuster deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery (DISCA -4.1%).
- That concerns whether the company would execute a spin vs. a split-off: To give a percentage share of the upcoming Warner Bros. Discovery to each of its shareholders, or to do an exchange offer that would end up retiring a substantial amount of AT&T shares. (A split-off is a relatively rare option, exchanging shares in a subsidiary for shares in the parent via offer.)
- For Stankey, it looks to be landing in favor of a spin.
- They're keeping options open as AT&T wanted to assess the state of the market as the transaction got closer, Stankey tells CNBC's David Faber.
- AT&T has given serious consideration to a split-off as "we'd like to possibly, over time, reduce the AT&T share count and this may be one way to do that," Stankey says.
- "However, it is a very, very large split. It's unparalleled in terms of anything that's ever been done in history. And you know, that certainly gives me some pause."
- The company also has a very large retail base in the stock that "isn't quite as deep" in some issues as the institutional base, he says.
- AT&T has a focus on shareholder value and a split-off of such size would require some value "leakage," he says. (That would come via the heavy discount required to move that quantity of shares.) "I'm also pretty interested in moving through this as quickly as we can. There's some advantages to doing a spin in terms of how mechanically it can be done and how much quicker it can be done."
- Share retirement in the spin vs. split-off question is also central to the dividend, always a key factor in AT&T investment. Stankey reiterated what AT&T said at the time the deal was announced: It expects a payout level of $8 billion-$9 billion, and "anywhere in that range, even if it's at the low end of that range ... the yield on AT&T's dividend and the restructuring of the business will be in the 95-percentile range of yields of dividend-paying stocks in corporate America."