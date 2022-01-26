HCA Healthcare Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 11:42 AM ETHCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.52 (+9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.41B (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HCA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward.