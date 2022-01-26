Cirrus Logic gains on takeover speculation after amending severance plan for change in control

  • Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) advanced 4.4% on takeover speculation after the company filed an 8-K late yesterday on an amended severance agreement for executives.
  • The amended retention plan includes enhanced payments for executives in the event of a change in control. Dealreporter earlier highlighted the changes in the 8-K filing and that board member Catherine Lego, who was added in 2020, has M&A experience as several companies where she was a board member - including Fairchild Semi and Cypress Semi - were sold.
  • Some investors have seen the severance/change in control language in filings in the past to be a sign of a potential takeover, though often times it's not the case.
  • CRUS short interest is 1.65%.
  • Cirrus Logic (CRUS) didn't immediately return a Seeking Alpha email request for comment on the amendments to the severance plan.
  • Recall November, Cirrus Logic CFO retires.
  • Cirrus Logic (CRUS) is scheduled to report Q4 results on Monday after the close.
