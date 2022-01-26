Northrop Grumman Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 11:45 AM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.96 (-9.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9B (-11.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NOC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.