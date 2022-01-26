Rockwell Automation Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 11:46 AM ETRockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.94 (-18.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.83B (+16.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ROK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.