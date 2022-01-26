Is DraftKings a buy after upgrade takes it off its lows?
Jan. 26, 2022 11:48 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor4 Comments
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) jumped nearly 14% in Wednesday's intraday trading, bouncing off a 52-week low set earlier this week. The rally happened after Morgan Stanley called a bottom for the stock. With the overall prospects for online gambling, is DKNG a buy at these levels?
The Massive Market for Online Sports Betting
- Morgan Stanley upgraded DKNG to Overweight from Equal Weight, saying the stock's long slide had created an attractive entry point for a company that has become a major player in the growing market of online sports gambling. The firm's price target remained at $31.
- "While we and the market have been focused on near to medium-term profit concerns, we believe at the current price, one should not ignore that DKNG is a leading market share player in what will be a very large profitable market," analyst Thomas Allen wrote in a note.
- DKNG's growth prospects seem bright, as more states legalize online sports gambling, with New York becoming the latest market to open. Legalization in NY took effect earlier this month, leading to substantial early betting volumes amid the NFL playoffs.
- Bank of America responded to the initial results from New York by boosting its estimates for DraftKings' results. The firm said it now expects the firm to book than $2.1B in annual revenue. At the same time, the firm thinks the total addressable market for North America's digital gross gaming revenue rose 5% in 2022/2023 thanks to the strong early showing out of the Empire State.
- Meanwhile, other states could legalize online sports betting in the near future. California could be on tap for this year -- a move that Morgan Stanley estimates would add $2B to its TAM forecasts. There are also strong pushes for legalization in Louisiana, Ohio, Maryland and Nebraska.
Is DraftKings a Buy?
- Even while DKNG's market expands significantly, its stock price has staged a dramatic slide. In response to the Morgan Stanley upgrade, Wednesday's action saw the stock rise $2.64 to $21.96 at about 11:30 a.m. ET. But overall, the stock remains about 70% off its peak last March.
- After coming public in April 2020 through a SPAC deal, DKNG rallied from a level below $20 to a 52-week high of $74.38 in early 2021. However, shares have retreated dramatically since September, from levels above $60 to a 52-week low of $17.41 reached early this week.
- This basically completes a round trip from DraftKings early days as a public company. Clearly, the speculative trading that marked most of 2021 had overestimated DKNG's ability to turn a vibrant market into profits, especially given the highly competitive nature of the online gaming space.
- So, is Morgan Stanley right? Has DraftKings (DKNG) fallen enough to become a buying opportunity?
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings, which grade a stock's performance on several quantitative measures, point to a cautious approach to the stock. They show a D grade for valuation and an F for growth -- that last rating dropping from a B just six months ago.
- However, Wall Street experts have a more optimistic view of the stock. Of the 28 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha, 17 have either a Buy or Strong Buy rating. Only one holds a Sell opinion.