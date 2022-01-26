Aeterna Zentaris provides pipeline updates
Jan. 26, 2022 11:51 AM ETAeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) provided pipeline update and business outlook.
- Aeterna CEO Klaus Paulini said that in 2021 the company in-licensed six new pre-clinical development programs, four therapeutics and two vaccines, all of which were added to its development pipeline based on their potential to represent significant individual market opportunities.
- "With regards to our Phase 3 DETECT clinical trial of macimorelin for diagnostic use in childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, we have experienced unavoidable delays in site initiation and patient enrollment due to rise of the Omicron variant in the COVID-19 pandemic. Our team is diligently working to get more clinical sites up and running with the goal of building momentum and bringing this study across the finish line while navigating as best as possible through this challenge,” commented Paulini.
- The company added that its vaccine platform is undergoing pre-clinical studies for the prevention of coronavirus diseases, including COVID-19, with the planned start of clinical development targeted for H1 2023.
- The company noted that it has solid financial position with cash to fund operations beyond 2023.