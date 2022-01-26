A. O. Smith Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 11:50 AM ETA. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (+4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $963.75M (+15.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.