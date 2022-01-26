DraftKings leads sports betting handle in Arizona again

Sports betting numbers from Arizona came in strong with the Department of Gaming reporting a total handle for November of $466.7M and gross gaming revenue of $50.3M or a 10.8% win percentage. Promotions during the month of $18.4M were down from the $26.0M in October, but took the adjusted revenue number across operators down to $31.9M for the second full month of online sports betting.

The handle market share leaders in Arizona for November were DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) at 31.9%, FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY) at 25.3%, BetMGM (NYSE:MGM) at 20.0% and Caesars Interactive (NASDAQ:CZR) at 14.2%, per tracking by Wells Fargo. Trailing the leaders were Penn National Gaming's (NASDAQ:PENN) Barstool at 4.2% and WynnBet (NASDAQ:WYNN) at 4.1%.

Fanduel and Barstool held a higher market share of adjusted revenue than share of gross revenue, meaning the operators were likely less promotional than their peers.

Sector watch: DraftKings (DKNG +16.5%) is having a very strong day after attracting an upgrade from Morgan Stanley, although the rally only puts shares back to where they stood a week ago.