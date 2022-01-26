DraftKings leads sports betting handle in Arizona again

Jan. 26, 2022 11:54 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG), PDYPY, MGM, CZRPENN, WYNNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

price of btc is going to breakout

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

Sports betting numbers from Arizona came in strong with the Department of Gaming reporting a total handle for November of $466.7M and gross gaming revenue of $50.3M or a 10.8% win percentage. Promotions during the month of $18.4M were down from the $26.0M in October, but took the adjusted revenue number across operators down to $31.9M for the second full month of online sports betting.

The handle market share leaders in Arizona for November were DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) at 31.9%, FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY) at 25.3%, BetMGM (NYSE:MGM) at 20.0% and Caesars Interactive (NASDAQ:CZR) at 14.2%, per tracking by Wells Fargo. Trailing the leaders were Penn National Gaming's (NASDAQ:PENN) Barstool at 4.2% and WynnBet (NASDAQ:WYNN) at 4.1%.

Fanduel and Barstool held a higher market share of adjusted revenue than share of gross revenue, meaning the operators were likely less promotional than their peers.

Sector watch: DraftKings (DKNG +16.5%) is having a very strong day after attracting an upgrade from Morgan Stanley, although the rally only puts shares back to where they stood a week ago.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.