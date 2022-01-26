Harmony Gold cuts production view on geotechnical problems at Papua mine
- Harmony Gold (HMY -8.7%) plunges after cutting guidance for full-year production and warning of higher costs due to operational problems affecting its Hidden Valley mine in Papua New Guinea.
- Harmony says geotechnical issues have prevented full scale mining at Hidden Valley, and COVID-19 related restrictions and damage to a conveyor belt earlier this month will "have a significant impact on full-year production."
- Gold production at Hidden Valley during the half-year ended December 31 fell 26% Y/Y to 60,153 oz., and the company now guides for output at the mine of 115K-117K oz. for the full year ending June 30, well below a prior forecast of 153K-161K oz.
- Overall, Harmony now sees total gold production for the year of 1.48 M-1.56M oz. compared with previous guidance of 1.54M-1.63M oz.
- The miner also revises its full-year forecast for all-in sustaining cost to 805K-835K South African rand/kg ($52,796-$54,763) from prior guidance of 765K-800K rand/kg.
- Gold futures prices are lower today but have been trading at the upper end of its recent trading range near $1,850/oz.