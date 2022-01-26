Stride rallies 30% on FQ2 revenue growth, net income expansion
Jan. 26, 2022 11:58 AM ETStride, Inc. (LRN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Stride (NYSE:LRN) rallied 30.4% higher in days trading after FQ2 EPS and revenue reported significant surge and consensus beat.
- Revenue growth of 8.9% was led by continued strength in middle and high school (+46.5% Y/Y revenue growth) Career Learning enrollments (+54.9% Y/Y revenue growth), growth in Adult Learning (+94.6% Y/Y revenue growth), and increases in revenue per enrollment.
- Revenue per enrollment in general education grew 11.3% and in career learning growth stood at 6.7%.
- With improving gross margins (+14% Y/Y) and flat SG&A, income from operations stood at $56.9M compared with $38.5M in year ago quarter.
- Net income saw a significant growth to $42M from $24.5M while adj. operating income stood at $60.7M compared with $50.1M in year ago quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $82.7M, compared with $70.7M in year ago quarter.
- Growth drivers:
- As of Dec.31, cash and equivalents totaled $257M compared to $386.1M as of June 30; capex for first six months of FY21.
- Outlook: Guidance reflects continued strong demand for virtual education; FY22 revenue indicates 6% Y/Y based on guidance mid-point while FY22 AOI shows +12% Y/Y.
- YTD, the stock lost 19% while it is currently trading at its 52-week high.