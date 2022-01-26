Stride rallies 30% on FQ2 revenue growth, net income expansion

Jan. 26, 2022 11:58 AM ETStride, Inc. (LRN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Stride (NYSE:LRN) rallied 30.4% higher in days trading after FQ2 EPS and revenue reported significant surge and consensus beat.
  • Revenue growth of 8.9% was led by continued strength in middle and high school (+46.5% Y/Y revenue growth) Career Learning enrollments (+54.9% Y/Y revenue growth), growth in Adult Learning (+94.6% Y/Y revenue growth), and increases in revenue per enrollment.
  • Revenue per enrollment in general education grew 11.3% and in career learning growth stood at 6.7%.
  • With improving gross margins (+14% Y/Y) and flat SG&A, income from operations stood at $56.9M compared with $38.5M in year ago quarter.
  • Net income saw a significant growth to $42M from $24.5M while adj. operating income stood at $60.7M compared with $50.1M in year ago quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $82.7M, compared with $70.7M in year ago quarter.
  • Growth drivers:

  • As of Dec.31, cash and equivalents totaled $257M compared to $386.1M as of June 30; capex for first six months of FY21.
  • Outlook: Guidance reflects continued strong demand for virtual education; FY22 revenue indicates 6% Y/Y based on guidance mid-point while FY22 AOI shows +12% Y/Y.

  • YTD, the stock lost 19% while it is currently trading at its 52-week high.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.