Will Blackstone Q4 capture record metric numbers
Jan. 26, 2022 12:04 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (+23.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.12B (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Blackstone shares rose 2.6% after reporting Q3 results amid metrics reaching record levels.
- The company has beaten estimates over the past 5 quarters.
- Over the last 2 years, BX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The SA Quant rating is strong buy, Wall St. average rating and SA Authors rating is buy.
- BX's Seeking Alpha Quant rating of 4.59 ranks 8th among the asset management and custody banks.