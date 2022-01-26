Murphy Oil Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022
- Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 vs. -$0.09 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $615.41M (+39.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MUR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
