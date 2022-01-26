First Citizens stock slides as Q4 ROE, net interest margin point to fading profitability
Jan. 26, 2022 12:06 PM ETFirst Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares drop 5% after Q4 results reflect deteriorating profitability and loan growth losing momentum on a Y/Y basis.
- Q4 EPS of $12.09 tops the $10.95 consensus and slides from $13.59 in Q4 2020.
- Q4 net interest margin of 2.58% vs. 3.02% in the year-ago period.
- Q4 return on average equity of 10.96%, down from 14.02% in Q4 2020.
- Provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $5.1M in Q4, compared with a $5.4M expense during the same period in 2020.
- Noninterest income of $114.3M in Q4 slips 9.9% from the year-ago quarter, while noninterest expenses of $323.2M jumps 5.8%.
- Q4 loans were $32.4B edges lower from $32.8B in Q4 2020. Q4 deposits of $51.41B rises from $43.43B in Q4 of last year.
- Q4 loans and leases of $328.3M falls from $344.7M in Q4 2020.
- Looking forward, "We will be eliminating our NSF fees and significantly lowering our overdraft fee from $36 to $10 on consumer accounts, we believe these changes are necessary to remain competitive in the current marketplace," Chairman and CEO Frank Holding says in the Q4 earnings call.
- Earlier, First Citizens BancShares declared a $0.47 dividend.