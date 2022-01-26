SEC proposes collecting more information from hedge, private equity funds

The Securities and Exchange Commission proposes rules that would require certain advisers to hedge funds and private equity funds to report more information to the regulator, especially regarding major investment losses.

Specifically, the proposal would require the advisers "report events that could be relevant to financial stability and investor protection, such as extraordinary investment losses or significant margin and counterparty default events," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

The proposed amendments to the Form PF are designed to improve the Financial Stability Oversight Council's ability to assess systemic risk as well as bolster the SEC's regulatory oversight of private fund advisers and its investor protection efforts as the private fund industry grows. Gensler points out that the private fund industry has grown in size to $11T and has "evolved in terms of business practices, complexity of fund structures, and investment strategies and exposures."

The proposal comes about 10 months after Archegos Capital, the family office run by Bill Hwang, was forced to liquidate when it was unable to pay margin calls after its concentrated holdings in several stocks turned sour. In the aftermath, several banks absorbed billions of dollars of losses when their client was unable to cover the losses.

Under the SEC's proposal, advisers would need to report within one business day events that indicate significant stress at the fund, could harm investors, or signal broader financial system risk. It would also lower the reporting threshold for large private equity advisers to $1.5B in private equity fund assets under management from $2.B currently.

The commission voted 3-to-1 to issue the proposal, with Hester Peirce the only dissenting vote, the Wall Street Journal said. The public comment period remains open for 30 days after the proposal is published in the Federal Register.

Of the banks that had Archegos as a client, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) took the biggest hit at $4.7B.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.