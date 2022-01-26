Old Republic Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 12:07 PM ETOld Republic International Corporation (ORI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Old Republic (NYSE:ORI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.19B (+14.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ORI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.