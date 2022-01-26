Marsh & McLennan Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 12:08 PM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (+13.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.93B (+11.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.