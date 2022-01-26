Whirlpool Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 12:08 PM ETWhirlpool Corporation (WHR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.93 (-10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.88B (+1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WHR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.