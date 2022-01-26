Alliance Data Systems Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 12:09 PM ETAlliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.19 (-33.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $931.36M (-16.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.