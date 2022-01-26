Akari advances program for inhaled delivery of nomacopan for lung diseases

Jan. 26, 2022 12:11 PM ETAkari Therapeutics, Plc (AKTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Akari Therapeutics (AKTX +2.3%) is advancing a program for the inhaled delivery of nomacopan to the lung.
  • The company will be working with Inhalation Sciences to refine dosing and pharmacokinetics of nomacopan for both dry powder and nebulized delivery.
  • Akari said data from the company's sponsored observational studies in exacerbating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and COVID-pneumonia indicated elevated levels of complement C5 and LTB4 and the severity of exacerbations in COPD patients was associated with the initial levels of C5.
  • The company said this points to the potential for nomacopan, a potent inhibitor of both C5 and LTB4, as a focused therapy for disease exacerbations across multiple severe lung disorders, including severe asthma, COPD and COVID-pneumonia.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.