Akari advances program for inhaled delivery of nomacopan for lung diseases
Jan. 26, 2022 12:11 PM ETAkari Therapeutics, Plc (AKTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Akari Therapeutics (AKTX +2.3%) is advancing a program for the inhaled delivery of nomacopan to the lung.
- The company will be working with Inhalation Sciences to refine dosing and pharmacokinetics of nomacopan for both dry powder and nebulized delivery.
- Akari said data from the company's sponsored observational studies in exacerbating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and COVID-pneumonia indicated elevated levels of complement C5 and LTB4 and the severity of exacerbations in COPD patients was associated with the initial levels of C5.
- The company said this points to the potential for nomacopan, a potent inhibitor of both C5 and LTB4, as a focused therapy for disease exacerbations across multiple severe lung disorders, including severe asthma, COPD and COVID-pneumonia.