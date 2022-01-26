Cullen/Frost Bankers Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 12:12 PM ETCullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (-2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $350.93M (-1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CFR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.