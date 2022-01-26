Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire- reports
Jan. 26, 2022 12:13 PM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor57 Comments
- Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire, according to several media reports.
- Breyer, who sits on the liberal side of the court, is expected to stay on until the end of the term, according to a CNN report, which cited a person familiar. The court term ends in June and Breyer has been on the court for 28 years.
- Breyer's departure will give President Joe Biden his first opportunity to add his pick to the Supreme Court.