Pear initiated at BofA at neutral as company needs time to 'ripen'
Jan. 26, 2022 12:14 PM ETPear Therapeutics, Inc. (PEAR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- BofA Securities has initiated shares of Pear Therapeutics (PEAR +2.7%) with a neutral rating, but noted it has first mover advantage in the prescription digital therapeutics ("PDT") space.
- The firm has a $5 price target (~18% upside based on yesterday's close).
- Analyst Michael Cherny writes that Pear "still needs to ripen," though as the first company to have an FDA approved PDT "provides the opportunity to scale prescription software as the company enters additional large market categories, serving as the potential platform of choice for both its own development as well as a partner to other PDT companies looking for an efficient way to get to market."
- Cherny notes that the company already has relationships with pharmacy benefit managers, including OptumRx and Prime Therapeutics.
- However, he cautions that the company is in "significant spending mode."
- "We think Pear is potentially at the start of a disruptive approach to treat various conditions – we just need to see more proof points to take a more constructive stance."
- Earlier today, Pear signed a value-based agreement with Oklahoma.