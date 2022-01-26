Hawaiian Holdings slips after Q4 results; issues downside Q1 rev guidance
Jan. 26, 2022 12:16 PM ETHawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Hawaiian Holdings (HA -3.6%) shares have slipped despite the company topping analysts estimates with its Q4 earnings.
- The air transportation firm, which owns Hawaiian Airlines, generated total revenue of $494.7M, which was +230.5% Y/Y but down 30% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Adj. net loss came to -$70.3M, or -$1.37 per diluted share, compared with -$172.85M, or -$3.71 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Q4 EDITDA came at -$58.9M.
- For full year 2021, the company reported total revenue of $1.6B, down 44% compared to the full year of 2019, on 29% lower capacity. EBITDA came at -$63.4M, while adjusted EBITDA was -$238.7M.
- Q122 Outlook: Hawaiian Holdings issued downside guidance for Q1, expecting revenue decline of 31% to 35% vs. Q119, equating to revenue of ~$426.9-$453.2M (consensus: $530.92M). ASMs are estimated to be down 10-13%, while cost per ASM, excluding fuel and non-recurring items, up 10-13%.
- Updated FY22 Outlook: ASMs are estimated to be down 3% to up 1% (vs. prior guidance of flat to up 4%) and costs per ASM, excluding fuel and non-recurring items, are estimated to up 3.5% to 7.5% (vs. prior guidance of up 2% to 6%).