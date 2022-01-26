Valley National Bancorp Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 12:18 PM ETValley National Bancorp (VLY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $341.93M (+2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VLY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.