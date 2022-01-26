Popular Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 12:19 PM ETPopular, Inc. (BPOP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.25 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $652.94M (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BPOP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.