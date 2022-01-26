East West Bancorp Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 12:20 PM ETEast West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (+38.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $470.95M (+13.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EWBC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
