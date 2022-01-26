Stryker Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.72 (-3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.65B (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SYK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward.