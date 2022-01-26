Will Valero Energy live up to Street's upbeat view for Q4?
- Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Jan. 27, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.79 (vs. -$1.06 in the year-ago period) and the consensus revenue estimate is $27.98B (+68.6% Y/Y).
- In Q3, VLO had reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.22, which beat consensus forecast by $0.27, while revenue grew 87% to $29.52B. Total throughput was 2.9M vs. 2.78M estimate and refining margin was $9.85 vs. $9.35 estimate.
VLO executives said the company planned to run its 14 refineries at 88-92% of their combined capacity during Q4.
At the time, CEO Joe Gorder forecast higher refining margins as tight inventories and demand recovery were supported by significant refinery capacity rationalization.
Last month, VLO said certain debt reduction and refinancing transactions reduced its long-term debt by ~$700M.
VLO stock, while gaining 37% over the past 1 year, has underperformed the S&P 500 Energy Index.
On average, analysts have given VLO buy rating. Of the 20 analysts tracked by SA over the past 90 days, 10 rated the stock a strong buy and 7 a buy.
Over the last 2 years, VLO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.