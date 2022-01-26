Siemens Healthineers launches Enhanced Liver Fibrosis test in US
Jan. 26, 2022 12:27 PM ETSiemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY)LH, DGXBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SMMNY) launched its Enhanced Liver Fibrosis (ELF) test in the U.S.
- Currently, the ELF test is exclusively available through collaborations with Labcorp (NYSE:LH) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX).
- The test received De Novo marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2021.
- The ELF is blood test to assess prognosis in patients with advanced fibrosis (F3 or F4) due to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a type of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) characterized by inflammation of the liver.