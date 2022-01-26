Mondelēz Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETMondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Mondelēz (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+9.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.59B (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MDLZ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.