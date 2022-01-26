Ousting of CytoDyn CEO Pourhassan boosts stock; shares up 12%
Jan. 26, 2022
- Tuesday evening's announcement from CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY +11.5%) that Nader Pourhassan was terminated as CEO and president is boosting the company's fortunes today.
- CFO Antonio Migliarese has been appointed interim president as a three-member committee of board members searches for a permanent CEO.
- CytoDyn has been struggling to win approval for its HIV therapy leronlimab, which is also in late-stage development for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and in mid-stage development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH").
- Its board of directors has also been in an ongoing dispute with an activist shareholder group that wants major changes at CytoDyn.