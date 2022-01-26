Boot Barn FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETBoot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.21 (+123.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $483.76M (+60.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BOOT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.