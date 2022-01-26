Ethan Allen Interiors Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETEthan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+10.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $187.25M (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ETD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.