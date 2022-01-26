TFI International Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETTFI International Inc. (TFII)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- TFI International (NYSE:TFII) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (+25.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.04B (+82.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TFII has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.