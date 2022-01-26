Vestas warns of supply chain woes as revenue guidance misses estimates
Jan. 26, 2022 12:30 PM ETVestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Vestas Wind (OTCPK:VWDRY +5.2%) shares are flying high despite warning of supply chain stresses in issuing financial guidance that misses analyst estimates.
- The world's largest maker of wind turbines reports preliminary full-year revenues of €15.6B ($17.61B), at the lower end of prior guidance of €15.5B-€16.5B, while EBIT before special items fell 38% to €461M, indicating an EBIT margin of 3% vs. guidance of ~4%.
- For FY 2022, Vestas foresees revenues of €15B-€16.5B, below €16.57B analyst consensus, and EBIT margin before special items of 0%-4%, reflecting the "increased impact from cost inflation within raw materials, wind turbine components and energy prices."
- "The supply chain instability caused by the pandemic and leading to increasing transportation and logistics costs, is expected to continue to impact the wind power industry throughout 2022," the company says.
- Handelsbanken analyst Gustaf Schwerin says the guidance miss is not surprising, and "market fears have likely been for even lower guidance," according to Bloomberg.
- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Europe's other giant turbine maker, also recently warned of lower than expected profits.