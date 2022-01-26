Western Alliance Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETWestern Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.32 (+20.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $562.46M (+66.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WAL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.