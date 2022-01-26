Arthur J.Gallagher Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Arthur J.Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.9B (+13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AJG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.