Ford says commercial demand for the E-Transit is strong

Ford Motor Company (F +1.4%) points to strong demand for electric vans and trucks in 2022 from commercial customers.

The automaker says more than 300 customers placed orders for the 2022 E-Transit, with a total of more than 10,000 vans ordered from groups as small as one-man operations to as large as cities. Walmart is noted to have accounted for an order of 1,100 vans. Customers have ordered all eight of E-Transit's available configurations, including three roof heights and three lengths, plus the only all-electric van chassis cab and cutaway models.

The highly-anticipated F-150 Lightning Pro arrives this spring to join the E-Transit as Ford's (NYSE:F) all-electric work vehicles options for commercial customers.

For investors, the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Ford is still blazing hot. Not only does Ford have the highest rating in the automobile industry, but the Quant Rating is the top of all consumer discretionary stocks.