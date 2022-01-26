Axos Financial Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETAxos Financial, Inc. (AX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (+4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $177.54M (+9.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.