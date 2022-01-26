Eastern Bankshares Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETEastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $161.95M (+5.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EBC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.