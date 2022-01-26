Lumentum gains 4% as J.P. Morgan upgrades following sell-off

Jan. 26, 2022

Fiber optic

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is 3.7% higher as J.P. Morgan upgrades to Overweight, a move to take advantage of 2022's sell-off.
  • The stock has fallen 10% this month, meaning that the firm's price target of $110 offered heavier upside (now 11% accounting for today's gain).
  • The other "primary driver" of the upgrade, though, is the opportunity for consensus earnings revisions higher throughout the year, based on three factors: a strong telecom equipment upgrade cycle (already showing up in supplier demand); strong demand in relation to datacom upgrade cycle (pushed by cloud customer spending in particular); and upside in 3D sensing market share.
  • Consolidation of NeoPhotonics (NPTN +0.4%) should bring further upside to earnings, "through a stronger position
  • in the Communications end-market as well as an accretive acquisition."
  • Last week brought news that the NeoPhotonics deal cleared another hurdle as the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for the transaction had expired.
