Taro Pharmaceutical Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETTaro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Taro Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TARO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+37.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $142.22M (+7.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TARO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.