What to expect from Southwest Airlines Q4 Earnings after peers exceed expectations?

Jan. 26, 2022 12:42 PM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)UAL, SKYW, DALBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 vs. -$1.29 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.99B vs. $2.01B year ago.
  • After reporting Q3 beat, the company guided Q4 load factor between 80%-85% and operating revenue down 15%-25% vs. 4Q19.
  • Citing some operational issue, Wolfe Research had cut its rating on the company to Peer Perform from Outperform last week. Analyst Hunter Keay: "Sell side continues to kick the can on estimates, assuming this V-shaped recovery comes as soon as this most recent lull fades. It isn’t helping the stocks. The group still needs a good hard washing, as lofty expectations and lofty market valuations are materially above where some of the more skeptical investors sit."
  • Over the last 2 years, LUV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Peers: United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Delta (Delta) has exceeded the consensus mark in Q4.
  • "Despite expectations for a loss in the March quarter, we remain positioned to generate a healthy profit in the June, September and December quarters, resulting in a meaningful profit in 2022." says Delta CFO Dan Janki.
  • Recent flight cancellations and still-rising fuel price continue to weigh on Southwest’s comeback.
  • SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) and SouthWest (NYSE:LUV) were among the airlines with most cancellations at the start of the month, with 510 and 419 suspensions due to Omicron surge.
  • LUV stock price have seen downside of 4% over the period of one year.
  • Wall Street Analysts have a buy rating on the stock.
  • Compare Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings in the airline sector.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.