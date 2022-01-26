What to expect from Southwest Airlines Q4 Earnings after peers exceed expectations?
Jan. 26, 2022 12:42 PM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)UAL, SKYW, DALBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 vs. -$1.29 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.99B vs. $2.01B year ago.
- After reporting Q3 beat, the company guided Q4 load factor between 80%-85% and operating revenue down 15%-25% vs. 4Q19.
- Citing some operational issue, Wolfe Research had cut its rating on the company to Peer Perform from Outperform last week. Analyst Hunter Keay: "Sell side continues to kick the can on estimates, assuming this V-shaped recovery comes as soon as this most recent lull fades. It isn’t helping the stocks. The group still needs a good hard washing, as lofty expectations and lofty market valuations are materially above where some of the more skeptical investors sit."
- Over the last 2 years, LUV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Peers: United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Delta (Delta) has exceeded the consensus mark in Q4.
- "Despite expectations for a loss in the March quarter, we remain positioned to generate a healthy profit in the June, September and December quarters, resulting in a meaningful profit in 2022." says Delta CFO Dan Janki.
- Recent flight cancellations and still-rising fuel price continue to weigh on Southwest’s comeback.
- SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) and SouthWest (NYSE:LUV) were among the airlines with most cancellations at the start of the month, with 510 and 419 suspensions due to Omicron surge.
- LUV stock price have seen downside of 4% over the period of one year.
- Wall Street Analysts have a buy rating on the stock.
