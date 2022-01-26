Germany is said likely to let Siltronic deadline lapse, ending GlobalWafers deal
Jan. 26, 2022 12:43 PM ETSiltronic AG (SSLLF)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Germany is expected to let a deadline for approval of GlobalWafer's $5.3B planned acquisition of Siltronic (OTCPK:SSLLF) expire, which would basically derail the purchase. Shares of the Munich-based maker of silicon wafers fell 1.6% in European trading.
- Germany's Economy Ministry has been reviewing the deal and is skeptical of the transaction as a Monday deadline nears, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar.
- Siltronic (OTCPK:SSLLF) earlier this month said it has not received any information from German regulators about its planned sale to GlobalWafers.
- "In the BMWK's view, in this case, a mitigation agreement is apparently not suitable to mitigate concerns with respect to the transaction, and the BMWK has not communicated specific commitments or conditions, under which a clearance decision (certificate of non-objection) could be issued," Siltronic said in the statement on Jan. 14.
- A German Economy Ministry spokeswoman told Bloomberg today that the review is ongoing and declined to comment any further at a press briefing.
- Siltronic is scheduled to release preliminary financial figures for the financial year 2021 on Feb. 2.
- The apparent inaction by German regulators comes after the transaction won conditional approval last week from Chinese antitrust regulators.