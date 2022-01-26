Gemini affiliate gets FINRA approval to operate a registered broker-dealer
Jan. 26, 2022 12:44 PM ETIBKR, BTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Winklevoss twins' cryptocurrency exchange, Gemini, says that its affiliate, Gemini Galactic Markets, receives FINRA approval to operate a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to the company's blog post.
- Gemini Galactic, which is now a FINRA member, can operate an alternative trading system that facilitates the trading of digital asset securities, the blog reads.
- “These securities will initially include private placements and, as the market matures, may include public offerings as well,” Gemini Director of Custody Operations John Reinhardt told CoinDesk via email.
- Gemini joins a handful of long-standing FINRA members that offer crypto trading, such as Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR), which launched digital asset trading for U.S. financial advisors back in mid-October.
- In the crypto world, bitcoin (BTC-USD +2.3%) climbs towards $49K intra-day and ethereum (ETH-USD +5.2%) jumps back over $2.6K.
- Earlier this month, Gemini bought a digital asset platform for wealth managers.