Explosion reported at Westlake chemical plant in Louisiana

  • Westlake Chemical (WLK -1.8%) drops suddenly on reports of a large explosion and fire at the company's Lake Charles, La., plant; it is not known if there are any casualties.
  • Louisiana State Police say the explosion occurred this morning among ethylene dichloride storage tanks at the plant.
  • The same plant was the site of an explosion that injured six people last September, which was attributed to an accident at an offline petro plant that was undergoing maintenance.
