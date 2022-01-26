JetBlue Airways Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 12:48 PM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.39 (+74.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.82B (+175.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JBLU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.